Vigil, services set for slain Detroit police officer

(11/25/19) - Memorial services have been set for a Detroit police officer killed last week in a shooting that also wounded one of his colleagues.

A vigil is planned Monday for officer Rasheen McClain at the department’s 12th precinct. Public viewings are set for Dec. 4 and 5 at Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation in Redford Township, followed by a Dec. 6 funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

McClain and officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse were shot Wednesday while responding to a home invasion. A 28-year-old man, who has been arrested, may be connected to several earlier shootings.

The suspect has not been charged in the shooting of the officers. He was shot in the arm by other officers as he fled.

Prosecutors say they are reviewing warrant requests.

