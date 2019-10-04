Violence breaks out at Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin fight weigh-in

(10/4/2019) - The highly touted boxing match between Flint native Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin was in question Friday after violence broke out during the weigh-in.

Someone sucker punched Habazin's trainer, Bashir Ali, moments before the fighters were supposed to take the scale at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint. The punch left Ali unconscious and bleeding for a few minutes.

Habazin was extremely emotional in the moments after the attack and stood by Ali's side while he received medical treatment at the arena. She accompanied Ali to a local hospital, where he was alert and expected to make a full recovery.

A source told ABC12 that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the assault on Ali.

Officials were still discussing whether the fight would go on as scheduled Saturday evening. They were not sure whether Ali could be at the ring in Habazin's corner and whether she's emotionally stable enough to fight.