Claressa Shields fight canceled after violence breaks out at weigh-in

(10/4/2019) - The highly touted boxing match between Flint native Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin has been canceled after violence broke out during the weigh-in Friday.

Ivana Habazin cries moments after her trainer, Bashir Ali, got punched at the weigh in before her bout with Claressa Shields.

Someone sucker punched Habazin's trainer, Bashir Ali, moments before the fighters were supposed to take the scale at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint. The punch left Ali unconscious and bleeding for a few minutes.

He suffered multiple facial fractures in the incident.

Habazin was extremely shaken up after the attack and stood by Ali's side while he received medical treatment at the arena. She accompanied Ali to a local hospital, where he was alert and expected to make a full recovery.

Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson said a male suspect has been arrested in connection with the assault on Ali. Ali allegedly was arguing with a female at the weigh-in and calling her inappropriate names before the punch.

The suspect, who is from Shields' team, ran out of the arena after the assault and was arrested by a Flint police officer, who was on patrol at the nearby Walter E. Scott Elementary School, Johnson said.

A representative from Showtime said Habazin was accompanying Ali to Detroit, where he was expected to undergo facial surgery.

In a press release, SHOWTIME said the two other fights scheduled for Saturday night will go on as scheduled.