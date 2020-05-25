Violent crime increases as summer heats up, people get out more

(5/25/2020) - The coronavirus pandemic created a rise in domestic violence cases in Genesee County. The Prosecutor said it was expected, so his office and their partners were prepared for that.

But now, the County is facing a dangerous combination of stay home order restrictions loosened, plus the heat of the summer.

“Well, I think you see human nature at work, people are getting out now and they're being able to see one another,” Prosecutor David Leyton said. “And sometimes, there's pent up anger, frustration, emotions.”

Leyton said the rise in crime right now across Genesee County was inevitable.

The past 48 hours have been deadly.

Monday morning around 2 a.m., Grand Blanc Township Police report gunshots were fired at a house near Vassar and Perry. Fortunately no one was home.

Chief Ron Wiles said two men are responsible. He believes the shooting is in retaliation for the homeowner's comment on a social media post a few days ago.

Saturday, Flint Police responded to two different stabbings.

One stabbing involved a machete. That suspect was caught by MSP Troopers after he ran from the scene.

The other was deadly. A 53-year-old man is in custody, accused of stabbing his roommate to death with a pocket knife. Police said he was upset the roommate's girlfriend had been staying with them.

Also Saturday, Mt. Morris Township Police found four men shot inside a home off Pierson Road. One man died in the emergency room, the other three are in critical condition. No suspect is in custody.

Will these violent crimes continue throughout the summer?

“I expect that people will learn from the pandemic and will learn to be kinder and gentler with one another. That's my hope and prayer time will tell if that bears itself out,” Leyton said.

He also added that the County is seeing a rise in robberies right now, too. City of Flint Police stats show thefts from vehicles are up more than 30-percent, compared to this time last year.

Leyton attributes that to economic downfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I believe so many people are not only frustrated, but they’re desperate,” he explained. “They’re there without the means they need for a various number of reasons to sustain themselves. So, we’ve seen a rise in theft type of larceny crimes.