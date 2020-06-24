Virtual 5K to support Rosie the Riveter statue in Flint coming up this week

(6/24/2020) - Efforts to bring a Rosie the Riveter statue to Flint continue this week.

The Flint Women's Forum is hosting a virtual 5K race on Friday and Saturday to raise money for a Rosie the Riveter statue.

The Flint Women's Forum prepares for their big fundraiser for the project, which has been in the works for more than two years. The organization still needs community support to make their dream a reality.

"Due to COVID, our main sponsor did have to pull out, so we're coming up a little short and we decided to come up with a great idea to get people outside and get them engaged," said Amber Taylor, president of the Flint Women's Forum.

On Friday and Saturday organizers are hoping to finally reach their goal with a virtual 5K.

"What's not a better way than to create a 5K walk and run," Taylor said. "Give people the opportunity to get outside walk on their favorite trail, in their neighborhood or even on their treadmill in their house."

The $40,000 statue will be a part of the Automobile Heritage Collection and the first female.

"Once fully completed, she will be at Flint Bishop International Airport on display next to Nash and Chrysler in the baggage claim area," Taylor said.

Sign-ups for the virtual 5K are available on the Flint Women's Forum website. All race registration proceeds will go to the completion of the statue.