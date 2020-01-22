Virtuous man from Ovid inspires community to donate materials and labor for new roof

(01/22/2020) - A good deed inspires others to open their hearts.

Howard Kirby is from Ovid, and his story went viral after he found more than $43,000 in a couch he bought at a thrift store.

At the time, he said he really could have used the money to fix his roof. Instead, he returned it to the Owosso family he says it belonged to.

"It is the right thing to do. I'm a born-again Christian, and that's what Jesus would do, and that's what I wanted to do. As a Christian, I want to please God and do God's will," Howard said.

Howard says that $43,000 is more money than he's ever seen or handled in his lifetime. Some say he should've thought of the money as a blessing in disguise and kept it.

Howard disagrees.

"If it was God meant for me to have it, I wouldn't have been able to find the people to give it back to them. It was meant to go back to them. I know it was," he said.

Howard's roof is damaged, as leaks seep through ceilings in his bathroom, dining room, and especially the kitchen.

"I could not find the leak, but I finally figured out where it was. I got most of the leak patched, but it still leaks a little bit, but it's done a lot of damage," Howard said.

A local contractor heard about Howard's story and volunteered to supply the manpower and needed somebody to donate the materials. That wasn't difficult to find. On Wednesday, Eikenhout in Saginaw jumped on board.

"That good deed that I did, these people that are stepping up like this here, they're doing a greater deed than I did. It's what we sew is what we're going to reap. If we sew good, we're going to reap good. If we reap bad, we're going to reap bad," Howard said.

The family was incredibly grateful. They took him to dinner and planned to fix his roof, but now will try to find another way to say thank you.

Howard still has to pick out shingle colors for the roof, but the project will begin in about a week or two, depending on weather.