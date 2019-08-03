Visitation and funeral arrangements for County Executive Patterson

08/03/2019 – Information regarding the visitation and funeral arrangements for the late Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson has been released:

Public Viewing

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 1-7 p.m.

Where: Conference Center of the L. Brooks Patterson Building, 2100 Pontiac Lake Road, on the northwest corner of Telegraph and Pontiac Lake roads in Waterford

Members of the public are welcome to pay their respects to County Executive Patterson. Visitors may park in the lot at the Patterson Building. There will be overflow parking in the Oakland County Circuit Court parking lot (on the Telegraph side) with shuttle buses running to and from the Patterson Building.

Visitation

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 3-8 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Woodside Bible Church – Troy Campus, 6600 Rochester Road between Square Lake Road and South Boulevard

Visitation is open to the public.

Funeral

When: Thursday, Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Woodside Bible Church – Troy Campus, 6600 Rochester Road between Square Lake Road and South Boulevard

The funeral is open to the public. A burial with full military honors will be private. Coats Funeral Home in Clarkston is handling the funeral arrangements.