Visitors flock to Cheeseburger in Caseville

(08/09/19) - If you love cheeseburgers, Jimmy Buffet, or just need a few days of fun, head to Huron County.

The 21st annual Cheeseburger in Caseville festival started Friday, Aug. 9 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18.

The Caseville Area Chamber of Commerce expects upwards of 100,000 people to visit the community during the 10 day festival.

"It's just unbelieveable the support we get and the economic impact it does for this small city of Caseville, 700 year-round residents," said Steve Louwers, president of the Caseville Area Chamber of Commerce.

As you might expect the main draw is the main dish.

"We've got over 20 vendors cooking cheeseburgers, in fact I can start smelling them. Can you smell them already," Louwers asked.

"And the smell, the smell I can stop'em dead in their tracks when they come through here," joked Jerry Bowers with Horn's Main Street Party Store.

Bowers shared his secret. "Getting them nice and perfect, and then putting them in the au jus, so they really get juicy," Bowers explained. "It just dribbles down your chin when you eat it."

They took home top honors a few years back, but Carl and Emily Witherspoon's family-owned business is reigning Cheeseburger champ.

There's a sign out front of their businesses, Main Sail Quik Stop and MQS Pizza Express, letting people know about the honor.

Winning the title can easily mean triple the business. "Say 3,000 pass here, means 9,000 are going to stop where the sign is at," Emily Witherspoon explained.

They can't give up their secret for this year yet, but they did tell us about last year's best burger.

It's designed for four to six people to eat. "Two pound burger, the pizza dough crust as a bun. It was a bourbon, bacon, Swiss cheeseburger." Witherspoon said.

What these local businesses serve up now, keeps the lights on when summer vacation is over.

"It'd be pretty dead. This is one of the best parts of the year, just before we close, get froze up for the winter time," Bowers said.

And while cheeseburgers bring people to town, the laid-back atmosphere keeps them coming back for more.

"Everybody is in such a good mood, it's probably because it's in the middle of the summer where people really need to get out and get away, and they let loose," said David Herbolsheimer of Reese. He's camping at the Caseville County Park where he's better known as "Tiki Dave".

"It's pretty well known in the park, so everybody knows it's lit up until about two o'clock," Herbolsheimer said.

Campers go all-out with their decorations.

At Dave Drossos' campsite you'll see flip flops, a full-size fridge, and a friendly bar stool. "Everybody kinda goes by and thinks its, always asking me if the bar is open, and it's always open," he said.

Drossos tells us this is a family affair, and the extra ambiance is just part of the deal. He said his wife makes it all happen.

"They'll all be here in a few hours cooking with me and then we all go down and listen to the music," Drossos said.

At the campground decorating is just for fun, but around town it's serious business.

Each year someone wins the "Best Dressed Cheeseburger House" award.

John Harper spent months preparing his decorations. "Make the palm trees. I had somebody do all the murals for me," Harper said.

But he doesn't stick around town to find out if he wins. He does the decorating, so his wife and the other women in his family can have fun for a week.

"I get to decorate it, and then I gotta leave," Harper joked.

Harper is sad to leave his tiki bar, but he knows it'll be in good hands and everyone will have fun.

"It's good for the neighborhood. I think it's good for the town for people to get involved in it. It's just a real good atmosphere the whole week," Harper said.

