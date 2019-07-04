Visitors to Saginaw fireworks get powerful distracted driving message

(7/4/2019) - People driving near Ojibway Island in Saginaw are getting a reminder about driving safe during the busy Fourth of July travel week.

Drivers around Ojibway Island to watch Saginaw's fireworks will see this trailer, which is a reminder about the dangers of distracted driving.

Just outside the park is a picture of a man who was a big part of the Saginaw fireworks shows for several years. Tom Tripp, who died in a crash while working as a wrecker operator, helped set up lights and other equipment for several years.

"Tommy was a big figure for a lot of different things -- the Christmas parade they do every year, the fireworks," said Mike Kiley, who worked with Tripp at Mike's Wrecker Service.

Tripp was killed in January 2018 when he was hit by a drunk driver as he was putting a disabled car on a flat bed truck. He was 41 years old.

"There are still being people hurt, killed, every day for it -- not just two truck drivers, but all emergency personnel," Kiley said.

That's the reason that people driving onto Ojibway Island to the fireworks on Thursday will see Tripp's picture on a trailer with an American flag flying, along with a a thin yellow line flag that represents tow truck drivers and operators.

Kiley said some people are getting the message about moving over on highways when they see emergency responders, but not all drivers.

"They aren't doing it like they should," he said.

Kiley said distracted driving just doesn't affect two truck operators, it's a problem for everyone.

"The distractions are what are killing everybody," he said. "They are not paying attention to what they need to focus on as far as what is going on in front of them and around them."

The goal of the sign and flags is to get people think before they start driving to their destinations during this holiday week.

"To realize that was a life, that was a person that had family," Kiley said of Tripp. "He is grandpa, he is a father, a lot of different things."

Another man will also be remembered at the fireworks show. Organizers plan to present an American flag to Ann Branch, the widow of former Saginaw Mayor Greg Branch, who died unexpectedly in February at the age of 62.

Branch was a big supporter of the Saginaw fireworks show.

The show is scheduled to begin around 10 p.m. and last nearly 30 minutes.