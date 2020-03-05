Volunteers collect donations for 'Voices for Children' in Genesee County

(3/5/20) - The mid-Michigan non-profit Voices for Children Advocacy Center received a generous donation.

Workers in Genesee County collected hundreds of items to be donated, in an effort to help some of the most vulnerable children in our community.

Volunteers from the Genesee County Culture Club said they collected more than 600 pounds of personal care items, games, snacks, and toys for the group.

The donations would be given out to help children and young adults feel more comfortable and safe.

