Volunteers help with annual homeless count will directly impact funds for Genesee County organizations

(01/29/2020) - There are 450 people experiencing homelessness throughout Genesee County on any given night.

Once a year, volunteers head out to parts of Genesee County to count and help those in need of shelter.

It's typically cold and bitter outside, and these people can be hard to find. Some of them just want to be left alone, but Tuesday and Wednesday have been incredibly important.

The number of people the volunteers find will directly impact how much money Genesee County organizations get from federal funds.

Over 50 volunteers searched all over Genesee County for 'Continue of Care,' seeking those experiencing homelessness.

"Where we're really trying to go is areas that we have heard about that are infested with people that are homeless, so any abandoned home, any abandoned park, any abandoned school, any abandoned apartment building," Angela Willie said. Willie is the Carriage Town Ministries Intake Specialist.

Willie says word of mouth is everything because the people they serve are in the trenches with others. They'll usually share who they are, where they are, how long they've been there.

That data and information from the point-and-time count is crucial to provide resources to help.

"All of our funding is contingent upon having an accurate pit count. That's how HUD determines how much money flows into our account," Tracey Jackson said. Jackson is the Vice President of Metro Community Development.

From July 1 to December 31, 2019, the Homeless Management Information System served nearly 2,000 people. Of those, 841 were single adults, and 310 households consisted of 344 adults and 668 children.

Also, nearly 60% were African American and almost 40% were Caucasian. 62% of those experiencing homelessness have a disability, including physical, mental, or substance abuse.

"Our trends are consistent with the state and nationally. We're seeing a reduction in veteran homelessness. We're seeing a reduction in family homelessness, but we're seeing an uptake in individual homelessness," Jackson said.

Ultimately, it's up to the community to advocate for those experiencing homelessness.

"They need to know that this community cares about them. Sometimes, they're just in a place where they just don't have people around them who are supporting them. They're not connected to the right resources or the right people sometimes, so they need to know that people love them and they are cared for," Brittany Willingham said. Willingham is a Resource Coordinator for Carriage Town Ministries.

Jackson says the results of the 2020 homeless count should be published in a few months.

Aside from collecting information, volunteers also handed out care packages with sleeping bags, clothing, food, and hygiene products.

What happens once the count is complete?

Staff enter those people identified into the Homeless Management Information System. Then, they're able to report overall demographics to Federal Housing officials.

One thing to note: identifying information like names are not passed along. Only data gatherers see those things.