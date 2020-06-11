Volunteers pitch in to help clean up storm damage in Gratiot County

(06/11/2020)- "Lots of trees down, we have trees on houses and pole barns are blown over and lots of wind damage," said Township treasurer, Nicole Whitmore.

Heavy equipment was needed to help clean up some of the storm damage in Gratiot County.

Nicole Whitmore and other volunteers were out since early Wednesday morning.

Working to clear debris and dozens of downed trees-- brought down by Tuesday's storm.

Some of the trees were so big-- they brought in farming equipment to help get the job done.

"I had called him when it was kind of happening and said where are you at? and I said have you looked outside? And we were like, what can we do tomorrow," said North Star resident, Fortney Ward.

"We just got community members and church members, farmers, all coming together. It's so nice, just a wonderful thing to see," said Township Supervisor, John Hardman.

