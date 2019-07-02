Volunteers preparing for the Bay City Fireworks Festival

(07/02/19) - During Saturday night's grand finale at they Bay City Fireworks Festival visitors won't be able to miss the more than 50,000 people lining the Saginaw River or the 35,000 shots fired into the sky.

But what many may not notice are the hundreds of volunteers who make it all possible.

"The week leading up to it we have between 20 and 30 people out here, every day, eight to ten hours a day," said Doug Clark, president of the festival.

When the festival is up and running hundreds more volunteers pitch in.

Clark is happy to have some teenagers as part of the crew this year. "It's nice to have the young backs and strong minds to get out here and do it for us," he said.

Alli Perkins, 15, and Kris McCleary, 17, gave up their summer fun to help out on Tuesday.

"Today we've been putting up fencing, and put up flags around the riverside," Perkins said.

"Putting trash cans out. Just little things, pretty much, but there's a lot more than people think goes into this," McCleary said.

And while volunteering is a lot of work, there's a payoff at the end.

"There's a lot more pride, helping with it," McCleary said. He's volunteered for several years.

"I like realize it's like a lot more work than you realize and it makes you appreciate it more," Perkins added.

Short term it's great to have to extra hands, while long term they could have bigger roles.

"Teach them what's going on and how we run things, and the proper way get things done, and so we can eventually pass on the reigns to them and they can take over this event," Clark said.

If you can't make it to Bay City for the grand finale you can watch it from home. ABC12 will once again be airing the Bay City Fireworks Festival special at 10 p.m. on Saturday.