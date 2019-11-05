Voters approve $27.6 million expansion for Flint Public Library

(11/5/2019) - Voters gave the Flint Public Library a new lease on life Tuesday.

The facility in the Flint Cultural Center won approval for a $12.6 million bond and renewal of a 2-mill tax to pay for general operations.

Taxpayers will pay an additional 1.81 mills -- or $1.81 for every $1,000 of taxable value -- for 12 years to pay for the expansion and continue paying 2 mills for operations for another 10 years.

The expansion is actually going to cost $27.6 million, but taxpayers are footing $12.6 million of that cost. The remaining $15 million is coming from private donors.

The existing library at 1026 E. Kearsley St. on the Flint Cultural Center campus is 60 years old. Library board members believe it needs major updates to incorporate modern technology, learning styles and community needs.

The renovation and expansion project would add more children's learning space, more room for digital learning, 15 meeting rooms, four classrooms and a larger history and genealogy room.

The library on Kearsley Street will temporarily close in February and reopen in a temporary space by May, where it will remain during construction. Construction will take place from May 2020 to August 2021.

A website has been created for the community to learn about and stay up to date on the project.