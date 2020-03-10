Voters approve $80 million Mott Community College millage extension

(3/10/2020) - Genesee County voters approved a 20-year extension of Mott Community College’s bond millage, which will raise about $80 million for facility projects.

The money will be spent on the following:

-- Renovating, remodeling and equipping college buildings.

-- Acquiring buildings and property.

-- Building and adding onto facilities.

Specific plans for the entire $80 million millage were not announced before the election. College officials say the 0.79-mill tax is a decrease from the current bond millage, which was set to expire.