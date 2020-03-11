Voters approve Davison's $71 million school bond

(3/11/2020) – Residents in the Davison Community Schools district voted to approve a $71 million bond that will bring changes to nearly every building.

Voters were asked Tuesday to increase property taxes by 2.9 mills to pay for the project. That equates to $2.90 annually for every $1,000 of taxable value for residences and businesses.

Election results showed 4,894 voters, or 52 percent, were in favor of the plan. Meanwhile, 4,527 were against it.

Davison High School will receive a bulk of the work costing about $56 million, including a new $18 million performing arts center with 1,000 seats, new band and choir rooms, a secured entry, and an enclosed corridor connecting to Davison Alternative High School.

The high school also would get a remodeled and renovated interior with new carpet, paint, and finishes. Lighting, site, technology and HVAC upgrades also are planned.

Cardinal Stadium would receive a new synthetic turf on the field, a repaved running track, and a new restroom facility.

Work on other schools includes:

-- Addition of two classrooms at Thomson Elementary, which houses kindergarten students. The building also would receive renovations, lighting upgrades, site improvements, and technology updates.