Voters approve millages to support Flint Community Schools debt, buildings

(3/10/2020) - Voters in Flint Community Schools approved a change in taxes aimed at paying off the district’s debt faster and improving its facilities.

The district asked voters to keep its tax rate the same at 4 mills. That would be divided among two uses: Half for fiscal stability bonds to pay back $9 million worth of legacy debt and half for a sinking fund to pay for facility improvements.

Superintendent Derrick Lopez laid out a 16-year plan to pay off the district’s debt, but he has said the payback period would be reduced to seven years with passage of the millage change.

The new millage goes into effect in 2021.

Lopez said dealing with Flint schools’ debt will allow administrators to spend more money on classrooms and instruction.