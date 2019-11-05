Voters in Burton and Flushing elect new mayors

(11/5/2019) - Voters went for change in Burton and Flushing's mayoral elections on Tuesday while Fenton voters re-elected their incumbent mayor.

BURTON

Incumbent Mayor Paula Zelenko did not run again, opening up the city's top position. Councilman Duane Haskins beat fellow Councilman Danny Wells in a tight race for a four-year term.

Haskins received 2,115 votes to 2,045 for Wells.

On the city council, incumbents Tina Conley, Steven Heffner and Thomas Martinbianco all won new terms. Gregory Fenner won an open seat created by Haskins' run for mayor.

CLIO

The Clio City Council will have two new faces. Incumbent Duane Mosher won re-election while newcomers Cindy Promenchenkel and A.J. Girard won open seats.

Commissioner Bob Smith did not run for a new term.

All four City Charter proposals passed, as well.

FENTON

Incumbent Mayor Sue Osborn won re-election with 948 votes while challenger Cheryl King came up short with 650 votes.

Mayor Pro-Tem Patricia Lockwood also won a new term with 896 votes. Sean Sage and Bradley Jacob are joining the city council with 857 and 732 votes, respectively.

Incumbent Councilwomen Nancy Draves and Cherie Smith lost their re-election bids with 653 and 642 votes, respectively.

FLUSHING

Flushing will have a new mayor after Joseph Karlicheck defeated incumbent Kevin Keane. Karlicheck got 1,007 votes while Keane fell just short with 743.

Incumbent Councilmen George Gray and John Gault also lost their bids for new terms. Brooke Good beat Gray with 64% of the vote while Edward Sullivan beat Gault with 60% of the vote.