Voters in Frankenmuth pass three proposals benefitting school district

(08/07/19) -- There was overwhelming support in Frankenmuth for 3 school related proposals. Voters said yes to allowing some much needed upgrades to buildings in the school district. They don't change the current levied tax and there's no increase.

Residents are calling it a win-win for both the school district and community.

"I was very happy that it did pass. It's good for the schools, it's good for the town. We had a lot of support, I'm very happy with the administration, coaches, it just brings everyone together," said Fred Hecht, who voted yes.

The passed proposals included a 2.18 mill 17-year renovation and construction bond. That will raise a little over $15 million for upgrades and improvements to all buildings in the district.

Also, a 2 mill renewal of the 5-year sinking fund, which was approved back in 2014, and a renewal of the non-homestead operating millage.

According to a post on the district's web site, the purpose of all three are to anchor and stabilize the school district's future funding so students can continue to receive a quality education. We spoke with an employee of the district and she's just happy the proposals passed, because for her, it's all about the kids.

"There are many improvements that need to be made to all three of the schools, the elementary school, the middle school, and the high school, so it will be beneficial to all future generations coming up," said Lana Mitin, who works at Frankenmuth High School.

It's not clear when work will begin as far as the 3 schools are concerned.

ABC12 did try reaching out to the superintendent of Frankenmuth schools but did not hear back.

