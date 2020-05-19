Voters to cast ballots by mail in the upcoming August and November elections

All of Michigan's more than 7 million registered voters will receive an application to cast their ballot by mail for the August primary election and the November general election. In the era of Coronavirus the secretary of state says no one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote.

According to a press release 25 percent of registered voters in Michigan cast a ballot in in the May 5 election. The majority of those ballots were cast by mail.

One big concern among voters when it comes to voting by mail is the safety of their vote.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason says not only is voting bymail easy and convenient it is also very safe.

"We don't have to worry about the vote being secure," Gleason said.

There is a process in place to ensure the safety of the vote.

"Every vote, every voter is matched up by name including their signature," he said.

Voters should expect to receive an application to vote by mail from the Bureau of Elections with instructions on how to return it to their local clerk for a ballot.

Voters can also log on to Michigan.gov/Vote for the application and to register to become a permanent absentee voter in Michigan

