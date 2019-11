(11/16/19) - The game may not kickoff until noon, but ABC12's crew is checking in with excited fans who are tailgating in Ann Arbor.

The University of Michigan Wolverines take on the Michigan State Spartans at noon Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Tune in to our 9 a.m. broadcast for a live look. You can also livestream the news program.

And if you happen to miss it, check back in to ABC12 at 11 a.m. for our pregame special, Backyard Brawl, followed immediately by the game.