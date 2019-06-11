Wahlburgers annouces grand opening date for new Flint Township restaurant

(6/11/2019) - The long-awaited Wahlburger's restaurant in Flint Township is planning to open next week.

The chain owned by entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg is opening its newest location on Monday at the Genesee Valley Center Mall. It will be located in the outdoor court between Mo Pete's Sports Retreat and Bar Louie.

The 3,600-square-foot restaurant will open with more than 80 employees, who began training on Sunday.

"We have really been looking forward to this opening and can’t wait to become part of the greater Flint community,” said Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlburgers offers and upscale line of artisan and chef created hamburgers, along with a full bar.

“We are beyond excited to bring this amazing restaurant to this city,” said franchise owner Nino Cutraro. “I have personally seen the guest excitement each time we’ve opened a new Wahlburgers restaurant and we’re already seeing the same from the people of Flint. We are thrilled to become a part of this community and have already hired some of the area’s best and brightest to become part of our family.”

Wahlburgers will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.