Wahlburgers has big opening day in Flint Township

(06/17/19) - Patrons started lining up outside the new Wahlburgers restaurant in Flint Township around 8 a.m., anxious to be one of the first inside.

Carlene Beatty came all way from Florida.

"Very exciting, it's awesome, taking my vacation up here, myself and the girls," she said.

A year after it was announced, Wahlburgers finally opened its doors to feed some hungry customers Flint Township, who are ready to take a bite out of some new but recognizable cuisine.

"It's the best burger and we like the New Kids," said Pontiac resident Michelle Wright.

She remembers the 1990s boy band New Kids on the Block that shot brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg to fame. Wahlburgers, which is part of a reality show that airs on A&E, is a creation of Mark, Donnie and their brother Paul.

The restaurant features gourmet burgers, fries, tater tots, macaroni and cheese, salads and other dishes.

"It was created with a whole mindset of bringing the Wahlberg family meals to local communities and some great burgers created by Paul Wahlberg and some amazing sides that him and his family grew up with eating," said Director of Operations Jason Bennett.

Their Hollywood history is a big part of the restaurant decor with a little Mid-Michigan mixed in.

Wahlburgers is located in a 3,600-square-foot space at the Genesee Valley Center mall and employs about 80 workers. It is located near Bar Louie and Mo Pete's Sports Retreat in the outdoor food court area.

Flint Township Economic Enhancement Director Tracey Tucker hopes the restaurant will spark interest from others to set up shop in the township.

"Investments spur investments, and we're glad to have them here. I think they'll be good community partners," Tucker said.