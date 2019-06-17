Wahlburgers opens to long lines and an enthusiastic crowd in Flint Township

(6/17/2019) - The new Wahlburgers restaurant in Flint Township opened with long lines and an enthusiastic crowd on Monday.

Operations Director Jason Bennett said a line of hungry customers stretched from the restaurant's door to the mall entrance by 8 a.m. The line to get in remained long through the lunch rush.

Wahlburgers is located at the Genesee Valley Center mall in the outdoor food court section near Mo Pete's Sports Retreat and Bar Louie. The restaurant features a line of gourmet burgers, fries, tater tots, onion rings and macaroni and cheese.

The 3,600-square-foot eatery employs 80 people. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.