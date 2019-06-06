Wahlburgers still looking for employees before opening in June

(6/6/2019) - The new Wahlburgers restaurant in the Genesee Valley Center mall is still looking for more employees before opening this month.

Interested applicants can stop by the restaurant in the mall's Outdoor Village near Bar Louie and Mo Pete's Sports Retreat between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A Facebook post from the Genesee Valley Center says training is scheduled to start on Sunday before Wahlburgers opens this month. A grand opening date for the restaurant has not been announced.

When the restaurant was announced in July, an investor in the project said Wahlburgers expects to hire 60 to 70 part-time and full-time employees.