Walking to support Saginaw four-legged police officers

(07/21/19)- The One K-9 Dog Walk-- took place Sunday morning at the Saginaw Children's Zoo.

All proceeds support the Saginaw Valley Canine Association.

It's a nonprofit that currently covers all K-9 costs, including training, equipment, and vet bills.

It was created in 2012, when the department was at risk of losing their K-9's due to lack of funding.

"Doing walks like this is important to maintain our program OC work that we're doing," said President Saginaw Valley Police K-9 Associate, Jody Wilk.

If you'd like to offer your support, visit their website at MI-K-9-Cop.com to donate.

