Wallet resurfaces intact one year after owner lost it on Lake Fenton

(07/11/19) - Jennifer Tremaine lost her wallet on July 6, 2018 while out on Lake Fenton.

"I was tying up my boat so I had sat it on the adjacent boat while I was tying up my boat and when I looked back it was gone," Tremaine said.

Tremaine was having a meal at the Moose Lodge with friends when she offered to pay and realized she didn't have her wallet! That's when she remembered she placed it on top of a boat where it likely blew off into the water."

A black leather Coach wallet with "her whole life in it," as she says, could not be found anywhere near the dock on Lake Fenton.

"Multiple credit cards, all my insurance cards, driver's license, $275 cash and then in one little slot I always keep a $100 bill for emergencies that I never use. That was in there also," Tremaine said.

She looked for it every day for three weeks after she lost it. Then, she received a text message from her friend.

"Oh my gosh - that wallet's been found," she said.

Exactly one year later, on July 6, a friend found it in almost the exact same spot where it was lost.

"It was bloated leather with all these crustaceans on it and all the money was in there soaking wet," Tremaine said.

The money was all there. The wallet was intact as well. Tremaine says this whole experience has taught her a lot.

"There are still good people in the world. Don't put your wallet on anyone else's boat and don't carry your whole life in your wallet, only the things you absolutely need," Tremaine said.

As for what she's going to do now? Maybe a trip back to the Moose to treat the person who found it.

"I wanted the guy who found it; his name is Barry. I want to take him out to lunch," Tremaine said.