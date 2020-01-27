Walmart employees get reduced membership fees to dozens of fitness centers

(1/27/2020) - All Walmart employees are eligible for admission to dozens of fitness centers for $9 per paycheck under a new program announced Monday.

The Walton Life Fitness Pass involves a partnership between Walmart and Tivity's Health's Prime Fitness program. More than 30,000 employees in Michigan are eligible.

In Mid-Michigan, the pass can be used at Anytime Fitness and Snap Fitness locations. More than 9,000 fitness centers nationwide will accept the Walton passes.

“We’re committed to providing Walmart associates and their families access to high quality medical coverage along with tools and resources to manage their health and well-being,” said Adam Stavisky, senior vice president of U.S. Benefits for Walmart.

All full-time, part-time and temporary Walmart employees are eligible for the program if they contribute $9 of each paycheck. Other household members can be added at no additional cost.