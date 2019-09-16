Walmart offering $30 for expired, unusable child safety seats

(9/16/2019) - Walmart is marking National Baby Safety Month in September with an offer to help parents keep their children in a proper child safety seat.

Beginning Monday, Walmart is collecting old or unusable car seats. Customers can trade in the car seat their child has outgrown or is past its usable life for a $30 Walmart gift card.

The superstores are partnering with recycling business Terracycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.

There's a two car seat trade-in limit per household. See the Walmart website for a list of participating locations.

The offer ends on Sept. 30.