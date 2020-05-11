Want a direct deposit of your stimulus money? Better hurry.

(Gray News) - Those who want to take advantage of the speed and convenience of direct deposit for their stimulus payment should get their information in by noon Wednesday, the Treasury Dept. and the Internal Revenue Service said in a news release.

People should visit the Get My Payment website to update their information and check the status of their payment.

After Wednesday, the IRS will be preparing the millions of files to send to the Bureau of Fiscal Services, who will begin preparing paper checks that will arrive through late May and into June as the IRS works to increase the number of checks sent out.

People who do not file income tax can enter their information using a different IRS tool.

The government has disbursed more than $200 billion in economic impact payments to about 130 million people as part of the CARES act, which was passed by Congress and signed by the president in late March.

For more information on the payments, visit the IRS frequently asked questions.

