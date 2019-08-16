Storage building fire sends thick smoke over Flint's north side

(8/16/2019) - A storage building on fire at an automotive business on Flint's north side sent a towering column of black smoke high into the air Friday evening.

The fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. at a business in the 4000 block of North Dort Highway near Richfield Road. Heavy black smoke was spewing from the building when firefighters arrived.

Smoke could be seen all over the area as the smoke rose high into the air.

The Flint and Davison-Richfield fire departments were on the scene working to bring the flames under control.