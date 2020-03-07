Warmest temperatures of the year so far on the way to Mid-Michigan

(3/7/2020) - Get ready for some Spring Fever in Mid-Michigan because the warmest temperatures of the year so far are on the way.

A strong ridge of high pressure and gusty southwest winds will bring temperatures to their warmest levels in weeks on Sunday.

The official forecast from the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team calls for a high of 58 degrees in Flint and 57 degrees in Saginaw, with 50 degree temperatures for most of Mid-Michigan.

It is possible that some cities, mainly along the I-69 corridor could hit 60 degrees during the afternoon.

The last time Flint and Saginaw saw a day in the 60s was back on December 26, when it hit 61 degrees and 60 degrees.

Even if we fall short of 60 degrees, Sunday is forecast to be the warmest day of the year so far.

Right now, the warmest day this year in Flint was back on January 11 when the temperature reached 54 degrees. In Saginaw, the warmest temperature so far has been 49 degrees.

Another warm day is expected Monday with high temperatures in the 50s before cooling back down for the rest of the week.

If you are wondering about record highs on Sunday, we won't even come close in Mid-Michigan. The record high in Flint is 80 degrees and 78 degrees in Saginaw. Both of those were set back in 2000.