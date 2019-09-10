Warning labels on marijuana two steps closer to law in Michigan

(9/10/2019) - Legislation to require warning labels on marijuana products sold in Michigan is two steps closer to becoming law.

The State House passed the bills introduced by State Rep. Thomas Albert, a Republican from Lowell. They now move onto the Senate, where they have to pass before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can sign them into law.

The bills would require warning labels on all recreational and medical marijuana products aimed at pregnant women. Albert believes they need to understand the harmful effects marijuana can have on developing babies.

The warning labels would be similar to what is required on alcohol and tobacco sold in the United States.

“As marijuana use becomes more widely accepted, it’s important to make sure women are notified that using marijuana while pregnant or breastfeeding can have long-term effects on their children,” Albert said. “A warning label is a simple and effective safety measure that will help protect Michigan’s future generations.”

He cited preliminary research showing marijuana use by pregnant mothers can lead to low birth weight and negatively affect brain development. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advise against marijuana use during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

Albert said studies show half of women who regularly use marijuana continue during pregnancy and 5 percent of women in the U.S. say they used marijuana while pregnant.

“The marijuana industry has successfully reduced the perceived harm of marijuana usage,” Albert said. “As marijuana becomes more available we must ensure our most vulnerable are protected.”