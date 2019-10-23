Warrants issued for 18-year-old murder suspects in Flint

(10/23/2019) - Warrants have been issued charging to 18-year-olds with murder in the city of Flint.

Ra'Mond "Skipp" Bradley and Deondre "Bucko" Willis both are wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, shooting into a building causing death and serious impairment, shooting from a vehicle and felony firearms.

The Flint Police Department did not confirm what murder case the suspects are accused of.

Police say both suspects are should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should avoid making contact and call police.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 rewards for information leading to both Bradley and Willis. Anyone who sees them should call 810-237-6801 or 911.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.