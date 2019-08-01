Warrior Dash no longer in business

(8/1/19) - Warrior Dash is going out of business.

Race organizers have canceled all upcoming events and has ended all operations.

For the past ten years, the Warrior Dash has challenged several million participants in obstacle course style races, with many competing in mid-Michigan.

The following update was posted to the Warrior Dash Facebook page:

"Warrior Dash Nation,

We spent the past ten years pouring our blood, sweat, and tears into Warrior Dash, and our journey has brought us to a place where Red Frog has decided to exit the OCR industry to focus on our other endeavors.

Thank you for your passion and dedication over the years.

We want you to keep the challenge alive, so we've collaborated with our friends at Spartan who will waive the registration fee for entry into a Spartan event in the US for all currently registered Warrior Dash racers. Spartan will provide information on how to redeem this soon.

Thank you again for your years of support. We wish you the best of luck.

Sincerely,

Warrior Dash"

Each year the race says it donated entrance fees to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.