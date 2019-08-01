Warrior Dash update

(8/1/190 - After 10-years and tens of thousands of mid-Michigan residents getting wet and muddy, the Warrior Dash is no more.

In a surprise announcement - the parent company, Red Frog has suspended operations.

Reportedly, the company was looking for a buyer, but was unsuccessful.

Genesee County Park officials, who hosted the race at the E.A. Cummings Center, said attendance at this year's event was about 7-thousand.

Warrior Dash produced 49 events across the country just 7-years ago.

But interest has waned.

Only 23 events have been hosted in recent years.

For those who have tickets to future Warrior Dash Events , both Spartan Races and Tough Mudder Obstacle Course events will waive the entrance fee to those participants.

Genesee County Parks hopes one of those races will make reservations for future events.