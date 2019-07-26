Warrior Dash's 10th Anniversary expected to be special

(7/26/19) - For the past ten years, the Warrior Dash has challenged several million participants, many right here in mid-Michigan.

Each year, the Warrior Dash comes up with new ways to entertain and put athletic skills to the test.

And this year is no different.

You'll be able to test your mettle on 3 courses, ranging from one mile, 5k and this year, a 10k marathon.

Warrior Dash Operations Manager Jessica Covino said, "It's one of those races that you have a lot of fun at. So, anyone can do our obstacles, and everyone. There's a way to get around or through every obstacle."

Once again, the E.A. Cummings Center in Genesee Township will host the one day event, which brings together friends, family and co-workers, as they vie for bragging rights.

"We have some new obstacles on course. One of them is the "Dam-Dam", a warped wall type of obstacle. And another one is the "Warden's Wall", which is a tall, really tall obstacle that you have to climb over," Covino added.

Part of the entrance fee, as in past years, will go to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

More than 15 million dollars has been raised since the Warrior Dash began in 2009.

"We love coming to Michigan. This is our second largest event. And it's a great host, Genesee County Parks at E.A. Cummings Center."

Near the concessions area, there will be a new zip line for people to ride on.

More than 7000 participants and spectators are expected to attend the event that begins Saturday morning.