Warwick Hills prepares for the second Ally Challenge next week

(9/6/19) - First it was Back to the Bricks. Then the Crim followed by this weekend's Frankenmuth Auto Fest.

But, it's next week that golf balls take flight in the second annual Ally Challenge PGA Golf Tournament at Warwick Hills.

Warwick Hills club members enjoy a round of golf Friday.

before the pros attack the greens with their drivers, irons and putters.

Jeff Hardenburg, a Grand Blanc resident said, "It's looking real good, yeah. We had that little bit of rain earlier and it got a little wet, but, it's actually looking real good. The greens are running real nice, so, I think it's going to be in great shape for the guys."

Getting a club level course ready for professional level golfers takes time and a lot of effort, trying to conform to PGA standards as well as Mother Nature.

Warwick Hills Golf Course Superintendent Chris Kuciemba commented, "All the feedback has been really, really positive. They look forward to coming back to this event. As far as the PGA and the agronomy department with the PGA and the rules officials, I think they're really happy with the way things stand right now."

That means cleaning up divots and other blemishes on the course and tee boxes before the pros arrive.

"As far as the greens though, we keep them rolling about eleven, eleven and a half all year and we try to when we can. The pros are going to expect at least eleven and a half and twelve. So, it may be a bit of a challenge with the weather. Hopefully, things dry out and make things a little easier to get to those speeds."

The rough will also be allowed to grow from Friday's two and a half to up to 4 inches for the first round of play.

Vendors are already in town, setting up their displays and booths for the thousands of guests attending the tournament.

And Warwick Hills employees are busy assembling seating and other areas where golf lovers and camera crews will view all the action next weekend.

From here on out, all it will take for a successful year two, will be cooperation from Mother Nature.