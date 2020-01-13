Watch Australian crews airdrop food for wallabies impacted by bushfires

Australian crews have conducted the largest food drop ever for brush-tailed rock-wallabies affected by bushfires.

Crews airdrop food for wallabies in Australia. (Source: NSW Government, CNN)

The mission, named “Operation Rock Wallaby,” called for dropping 2,000 pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes across various colonies.

This comes as the country has been ravaged by major bushfires. A University of Sydney professor estimates 1 billion animals have died.

The New South Wales government released a video showing the crews assembling the food supplies, loading it into a helicopter and dropping it from the sky. Footage at ground level showed the wallabies eating the food.

Firefighters are hopeful they can go on the offensive with better weather conditions. At least 27 have died as a result of the bushfires, including four firefighters.

