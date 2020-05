ABC12 partnered with two other Mid-Michigan television stations to offer a virtual town hall meeting with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.

ABC12's Angie Hendershot, WNEM's Frank Turner and Mid-Michigan Now's Mike Woolfolk joined Whitmer to discuss the stay home orders, unemployment concerns and the state’s path to recovery.

The one-hour town hall originated from ABC12’s studios on the evening of April 30.