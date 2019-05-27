Water main repairs closing part of Genesee County intersection this week

(5/27/2019) - Repairs on a broken water main will lead to lane closures at the intersection of Fenton and Maple roads Tuesday morning.

Beginning at 6 a.m., one southbound lane of Fenton Road will be closed north of Maple Road. One westbound lane of Maple Road will be closed on both sides of the intersection.

The intersection will remain open for traffic in all four directions, however. The lane closures should be lifted by Friday evening.

The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office discovered a water main break on the northwest corner of the intersection, which joins Flint, Grand Blanc and Mundy townships and the city of Burton.

The repairs were scheduled for after the Memorial Day holiday to minimize the effect on residents and motorists, according to the drain commissioner's office.

The broken water line serves the Maple Grove Mobile Home Park on the Burton corner of the intersection and other residences. They might lose water pressure or water service entirely for a short time on Tuesday morning.

Any effects on water service should be limited to residents and businesses around Fenton and Maple roads. Anyone with questions can call the drain commissioner's office at 810-732-7870 or the water plant at 810-793-5123.