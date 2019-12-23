Water passed out to Flint residents Saturday should be dumped, church says

(12/23/2019) - Water distributed to Flint residents from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday should be thrown away, the church says.

Shiloh was one of three churches helping distribute 100 pallets of bottled water on Saturday and the only church passing out water from its parking lot.

Church leaders posted on Facebook Monday saying the Niagara and Refresh brand water should not be consumed. Several other brands of bottled water were included in Saturday's distribution, but the church is only warning about the Refresh and Niagara brands.

Anyone who has issues with other brands of water passed out Saturday should call Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 810-785-6271.

Shiloh says the water came from a Federal Emergency Management Agency warehouse in Texas. Residents have complained that the water smells musty when they open the bottles.

Church officials did not say whether the water is harmful or contaminated -- only that it should be discarded immediately.

Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, Salem Lutheran Church, the city of Flint and the American Federation of Government Employees union also took part in Saturday's water distribution.

Half of the water went directly to senior citizens and low-income housing complexes while Shiloh passed out the remainder.