Waterford woman wins $70 million Powerball jackpot

(6/17/2020) - A 40-year-old mother of two needed a ride home from work after she found out that she won a $70 million Powerball jackpot in February.

Cristy Davis of Waterford matched all five numbers and the Powerball for the Feb. 12 drawing. She bought the winning ticket at Huron Plaza Liquor in Pontiac as a last-second decision.

"My friend and I stopped at the party store that day to buy some Lottery," Davis said. "I bought a couple scratch offs and decided to get one Mega Millions ticket and one Powerball ticket, too."

Her friend contacted her the following day to see if she had checked her tickets because the winner had been purchased at the store they visited together. Davis screamed after discovering she was a new multi-millionaire.

"Everyone from work came running to check on me," she said. "Once I got calmed down, my boss made sure I was able to get a ride home because there was no way I would be able to drive after learning I was a multi-millionaire."

Davis is receiving her prize as a lump sum of about $50 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. She will get a check for about $36 million after taxes.

Davis plans to buy a new house, a new car and invest the rest of her winnings.

"Winning has caused me to feel overwhelmed, grateful, and relieved all at once. I won't have to live paycheck-to-paycheck any more," Davis said.

Huron Plaza Liquor gets a $50,000 bonus from Powerball for selling the winning ticket. Owner Yousef Antoo plans to share it with his employees and church before completing some improvements to the store.

Davis is fifth Michigan players to claim a Powerball jackpot since it was first offered in the state 10 years ago. Donald Lawson of Lapeer holds the state record with a $337 million jackpot claimed in 2012.