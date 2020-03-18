Wayne County man becomes Michigan's first coronavirus death

(3/18/2020) - A man in his 50s became the first Michigan patient to die of coronavirus.

Beaumont Health said the man tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, and was being treated at a hospital in Wayne County. Hospital officials say he suffered from other underlying health conditions.

“Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant said.

Beaumont Health screened 1,500 patients for coronavirus and processed 500 tests on Tuesday. The system has sent 1,200 more tests to state laboratories since last Thursday.

Beaumont's hospitals are offering curbside screening for patients.

Beaumont has a Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-592-4784 staffed by Beaumont nurses and staff members. They are answering about 5,000 calls per day.