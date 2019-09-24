Wayne the Barber offers free haircuts for United Auto Workers members on strike

(9/24/2019) - Wayne the Barber brought a new buzz of support for striking workers from the General Motors manufacturing complex in Flint on Tuesday.

Wayne the Barber is offering free haircuts for union members outside the UAW Local 598 hall in Flint.

The buzz came from his clippers while he offered free haircuts to United Auto Workers members at the Local 598 union hall near the facility.

"If there's a need, I like to fill the need," Wayne said. "People need help right now. I have family members who are part of the UAW. I just like to be a support and help out when I can."

The strike reached its ninth day on Tuesday, as negotiators from GM and the UAW continued working to hash out a new labor contract. No new information about progress on the talks was released Tuesday morning.

Wayne the Barber enjoyed the experience of working with and talking to union members as they await a deal that will send them back to work.

"I'm having a nice time out here," Wayne said. "It's a lot of jokesters out here, so it's a lot of laughs and it's a lot of fun. So I'm really enjoying myself."

He pledged to continue offering free haircuts on the picket lines every week until the strike is resolved. His shop is located at 4236 Miller Road in Flint Township.