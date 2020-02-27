Wayside Central bar beefing up weekend security after triple stabbing

(2/27/2020) - A Mount Pleasant bar is stepping up security following a triple stabbing last weekend.

Wayside Central shared on its Facebook page that all guests will have to go through hand-held metal detectors before entering, effective immediately. Oversized bags will be checked as well.

Management is also installing 16 new security cameras to cover additional areas and angles in the bar. They already have 32 cameras up and running.

Finally, Wayside Central is updating its risk management plan and employee handbook to reflect new policies and procedures. There will also be additional security protocol training for staff.

A 19-year-old Central Michigan University freshman is facing charges -- in connection with the triple stabbing.

Octayvious Jerome Sanchez-Lewis was arraigned this week on three counts of assault with intent to murder and weapons charges. If convicted, he's facing up to life in prison.

At this point, police are still investigating the exact motive. Investigators believe Sanchez-Lewis knew at least one of the victims.