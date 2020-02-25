Wayside Central triple stabbing suspect, 19, facing five felony charges

(2/25/2020) - A 19-year-old is facing five felony charges related to a triple stabbing incident at the Wayside Central Bar near Central Michigan University on Saturday.

Octayvious Jerome Sanchez-Lewis was arraigned on three counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Police say Sanchez-Lewis got into a fight in the bar at 2000 S. Mission St. just before midnight Saturday evening. Three people were stabbed during the altercation and rushed to area hospitals.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two of the victims have been released from the hospital while the third remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police were still investigating the motive behind the incident. Investigators believe Sanchez-Lewis knew at least one of the victims before the stabbing.

He remained in the Isabella County Jail on $850,000 bond after arraignment awaiting further court proceedings.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.