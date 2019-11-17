Weighing pros and cons of signing Kaepernick, according to a mid-Michigan marketing professor

(11/17/19) - Free-agent quarterback, Colin Kaepernick is ready for a second chance with the NFL.

On Saturday, he completed a 40-minute workout in front of representatives from eight NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions.

"We're waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running," Kaepernick said on Saturday.

In 2016, Kaepernick drew national attention for kneeling during the National Anthem as a protest to police brutality and social injustice. The controversy pushed Kaepernick out of the NFL, and teams have moved further and further away until now.

"I'll interview with any team at any time. I've been ready. I'm staying ready, and I'll continue to be ready," Kaepernick said on Saturday.

He showed off his talent on Saturday during a workout in front of representatives from eight teams, including the Detroit Lions. Each of those teams understand if they sign Kaepernick, there's a possibility it could alienate fans.

"It's a matter of whether some of the NFL owners are willing to take that risk both politically and the backlash that some of the fans may have. Originally, that was the concern. That fans would stay away in droves," Dan Lake said. Lake is a marketing lecturer at U of M Flint, who specializes in sports and celebrity marketing.

On the flip side of the coin, Lake says America loves a good comeback story. Tiger Woods and the 2018 Masters comes to mind. The result could mean an increase in ticket sales, but more importantly, good publicity for the league.

"Let's face it. It's had all sorts of issues with concussions and a lot of other issues with players, and this is a player that was peacefully demonstrating his constitutional right. It just came across as negative to a fair amount of fans, and the league kind of backed off, so it certainly looks as them being at least giving someone a second chance," Lake said.

Lake also said he believes the league could pressure one of these teams to strike a deal.