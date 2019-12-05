Well-known CMU sports broadcaster killed in crash

(12/5/19) - A car crash in Alma claimed the life of the man best known as the longtime voice of Central Michigan University's Football and Basketball teams.

The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office said Don Chiodo died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle collided with a semi-truck on M-46 near Alma.

Chiodo became a household name for Central Michigan University fans after several years of work across mid-Michigan.

He worked for several radio stations and WNEM before joining the Chippewa Sports Network in 2010.

Chiodo was 54 years old.

