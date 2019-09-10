Wendy’s will introduce breakfast across the United States in 2020

Wendy's is jumping all the way onto the breakfast bandwagon.

Next year, Wendy’s will start serving up breakfast at thousands of locations across the United States. (Source: Wendy's/WGCL/CNN)

After testing breakfast items, including a bacon sandwich and a honey butter chicken biscuit, at about 300 stores, the fast-food giant is going nationwide.

Next year, the chain will start serving breakfast at thousands of locations across the United States.

The morning remains the only growth market for the fast-food industry, according to research group NPD.

Breakfast may help drive growth, but it's a costly endeavor. The company expects to spend about $20 million to serve breakfast throughout the country.

The company plans to hire roughly 20,000 new workers to make it happen.

